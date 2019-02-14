'Tick-tock': Alarming letter to aunty not well received

IRRITATED about a family squabble over his grandma's will, Luke King posted his aunty a curious but alarming letter.

It was a picture of an alarm clock with the words "tick tock".

The mysterious letter was not signed.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Emma Ross told Ipswich Magistrates Court the woman contacted police about the letter.

Sen-Constable Ross said the woman told police there was conflict within her family regarding a matter before the Family Court.

Outside the court back in April, her nephew allegedly shouted to her: "Your days are numbered."

A forensic examination was carried out on the letter and fingerprints belonging to her nephew Luke King were identified.

Sen-Constable Ross said police went to his home, with King claiming he had no knowledge of the letter.

He was arrested and taken to the police watch-house where he was charged.

When he appeared before the court, Luke Philip King, 31, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to a Commonwealth offence that he used a postal service to make a threat (to cause serious harm) at Dinmore between July 29 and August 2, 2018.

Defence lawyer Natasha Shorter said King was a father of four and worked as a forklift driver.

Ms Shorter said while there was no excuse for his conduct there had been family stress over a will related to the death of his grandmother.

King was also suffering depression and anxiety.

Ms Shorter said King had no capacity or intention of following up on any perceived threat.

"It was out of character and he is remorseful and embarrassed," she said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said King had no history of similar offending and she noted the background to the offence.

King was placed on an $800 good behaviour bond for eight months. No conviction was recorded.