Tialeigh Palmer's mother not told about key child safety reports

Supplied: QPS
by Leonie Mellor, Gail Burke, ABC

The mother of murdered school girl Tiahleigh Palmer is "gobsmacked" the State Government did not consult or advise her about the results of three major reviews of child safety in Queensland that were commissioned in the wake of her child's tragic death.

The 12-year-old's foster father, Rick Thorburn, was charged with murder and other members of Tiahleigh's foster family are also facing criminal charges, including incest.

 

Tialeigh Palmer's mother Cindy. Christine Rossouw

Tiahleigh had been missing from foster care for six days before her body was found on the banks of the Pimpama River in November 2015.

The three reports into Queensland's child protection system, foster care system and blue card scheme tabled in state parliament on Thursday cited Tiahleigh's death as the reason for the reviews.

But her mother Cindy Palmer told the ABC she was not informed the reports had even concluded.

