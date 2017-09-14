Tiahleigh Palmer's foster brother pleads guilty

THE foster brother of slain Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with the 12-year-old.

Trent Thorburn, 20, pleaded guilty to two charges of perjury and one count each of incest and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Beenleigh District Court today.

Thorburn, whose father Rick has been charged with Tiahleigh's murder, will be sentenced later today.

Police allege his father Rick murdered 12-year-old Tiahleigh in October 2015 after discovering that 19-year-old Trent had been sexually involved with her. Rick is awaiting trial on the murder charge.

