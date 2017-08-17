Tiahleigh Palmer: Foster mum to be sentenced

THE foster mother of slain Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer is expected to be sentenced in November over her role in impeding the police investigation.

Julene Thorburn's case was heard in Beenleigh District Court this morning.

She has pleaded guilty to one count of perjury and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Tiahleigh disappeared from her home on October 30, 2015.

Her decomposing body was discovered days later on the banks of the Pimpama River days later.

Julene's husband Rick Thorburn has been charged with Tiahleigh's murder.

Julene was this morning listed to be sentenced on November 3 - almost two years to the date of the discovery of Tiahleigh's body.

Julene will next appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 14, however, for another brief appearance.

Tiahleigh's foster brother Joshua Thorburn was jailed last month for impeding the police investigation.

Joshua's brother Trent has been charged with incest, perjury and perverting the course justice.