Joshua Thorburn, the brother of slain Brisbane schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, arrives at Beenleigh court. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

JOSH Thorburn will spend the next three months behind bars.

Judge Chowdhury sentenced him to nine months in jail for perverting the course of justice and 15 months in jail for perjury.

The sentence will be suspended after he serves three months.

Judge Chowdhury said it was a "disgraceful and immoral plan" to conceal the alleged murder of a 12-year-old girl.

