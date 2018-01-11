Menu
Thunderstorms, hot weather forecast for weekend in Ipswich

IT'S going to be hot and steamy in Ipswich today before thunderstorms move in on Friday and over the weekend.

Temperatures will peak at 33 degrees today and tomorrow, only slightly above the January average of 31, before increasing to 37 on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening tomorrow, which is expected to persist late on Saturday and Sunday.

The rain is expected to clear by early next week when temperatures will return to 31 degrees and even below average on Tuesday. 

Topics:  bom ipswich weather weekend forecast

Ipswich Queensland Times
