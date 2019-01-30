Thunderbolts and lightning no issue for eight-year-old

IN THE event program of the Ski Racing Australia national titles, under-10 competitor Lily Titmarsh listed 'Dad' as her favourite skier.

That feeling is mutual.

Michael Titmarsh was the proudest father on the water earlier this month, when eight-year-old Lily out-raced rivals up to two years her senior to be crowned Australian champion.

In June last year, the Sacred Heart School student booked her place at Lake Jindabyne for the January 8 event with a win at the Queensland championships in Grafton.

Skiing behind Michael and his boat 'Rattle N Hum', Lily added Australian champion to her early list of waterskiing achievements.

"The dedication she's put into her training has been massive,” Michael said.

Lily skis up to three times a week; once through the week, and twice on the weekend.

She is also a squad member of McMahon's Swim Factory, where she trains twice a week to maintain her fitness.

It is an impressive level of commitment to her craft for someone so young.

"There's basically only one day a week where she's not doing something,” Michael said.

Weather at Lake Jindabyne was "unfavourable” according to Michael.

That was something of an understatement.

The heavens opened and thunderclouds and lightning descended on competitors, forcing the senior events scheduled for the afternoon session to be postponed until the following day.

"It was exceptionally rough, to the point I spoke to the chief judge and asked for the race to be postponed but he said because it was a national event it wasn't possible,” Michael said.

"So they persisted, Lily got up, got the start and skied the race of her life.”

With Lily's name now etched alongside past national champions dating back to the 1980s, Michael hinted this was just the beginning for his talented daughter.

"Now the plans are in place to go back and try to defend the title next year,” he said.