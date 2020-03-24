Thunderbolt: Blayde sharp for southern slaughter

ON THE RISE: Big Bash aspirant Blayde Klass will move a step closer to his ultimate goal when he appears for Queensland Schoolboys at nationals. Picture: Cordell Richardson

QUEENSLAND Schoolboys representative Blayde Klass will spearhead the Mount Crosby Thunder as they mount their return to the IWMCA’s top flight next season.

Having developed a youthful group into first grade threats, the club is back and poised to make its mark.

With exceptional talents like left-arm quick Klass in their ranks, the Thunder are certain to push the more experienced established outfits.

Before he pits his skills and mettle against the local competition’s leading seniors, however, the 17-year-old will line up for the Sunshine State in Newcastle from April 13 at the School Sport Australian Championships.

An integral part of the St Edmund’s College 1st XI, Klass earned the maroon call-up after starring for Met West at the state titles held in Bundaberg from March 8-10.

Not a lone wolf, West Moreton Anglican College’s Corey Flood joined him as Ipswich’s other representative in the Rum Capital.

Flying the city’s flag with pride, the pair excelled in green and gold, with both influential as Met West finished second competing in the 50-over format.

It could have been an even better outcome for the region’s players who were left to lament what might have been after progressing undefeated, only to be pipped on percentage.

Opening bowler Klass was destructive from the outset, sending a yorker screaming into the pads and compelling the umpire to raise his finger with the first ball of the tournament.

The heat did not get any easier for rivals to handle.

The teenage express, who for good reason idolises Aussie left-handed ace Mitchell Starc and like every budding cricketer dreams of emulating him in baggy green, went on to take 2/23 off six overs in the 277 to 207 first-up triumph over Darling Downs.

While the second clash was washed out, he backed the damaging performance up on the final day, collecting 3/14 off 10 overs.

Bowling with miserly economy, he also delivered three maidens as Met West ousted Met North 213 to 134.

Facing the best players from around the state the age group could muster, Met West remained unconquered throughout. Klass was thrilled with the standard of cricket the team produced to secure the comprehensive victories over elite adversaries.

He was also elated with his own individual efforts which culminated with selection to his maiden Queensland side.

“We were pretty happy,” he said.

“It was pretty competitive.

“They were very good batters. It was definitely a test.”

The thorough examination of Klass’ abilities has only just begun.

When he arrives at the home of the Novocastrians next month he is sure to confront the toughest trial of his game to date.

Locking horns with the country’s most outstanding young exponents, the Queenslanders will have their work cut out.

Klass witnessed many of his prospective teammates in action in Bundaberg, however, and he has absolute faith they have what it takes to match the southerners.

He knows it will not be easy but is fired up and looking forward to the challenge.

“We’ve got a good side overall,” he said.

“They are quality players.

“It will be challenging but I can’t wait.

“It’s my first time representing Queensland. It’s a goal I wanted to reach and it finally came, so I’m pretty stoked.”

A key member of the Mount Crosby second division squad which achieved considerable success this season, Klass is also keen to feature heavily during the club’s first grade comeback.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself against better players,” he said.

“It’s a bunch of young guys and the club is really excited.”