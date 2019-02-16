Thug's Crocodile Dundee line during knife attack

TURN AROUND: Tiarna Shirley Joy Hogan, 23, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to demanding property with menaces/making threats.

A WOMAN walking to Ipswich train station took up an offer of a lift but instead was driven to bushland, threatened and robbed at knife point.

When confronted by a knife-wielding man who threatened "to chop her up", the petrified victim pulled out a small pocket knife of her own in a moment of defensive bravado.

But like the famous scene from Crocodile Dundee, one of her attackers pulled out a bigger knife and replied: "That's not a knife, this is a knife."

After demanding drugs and money, the three offenders drove off, leaving the woman stranded in bushland at Wulkuraka.

Police soon tracked the trio - two men and a woman - and they were charged.

The three were to go on trial but following negotiations with the Crown all three pleaded guilty.

Jarad Leo O'Donohue, 30, Geary John Close, 29, and Tiarna Shirley Joy Hogan, 23, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to demanding property with menaces/making threats at Wulkuraka on October 26, 2017; assault; and stealing.

O'Donohue also pleaded guilty to five unrelated charges of stealing, three counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles, possession of controlled drugs; and possession of a knife in public.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said while Hogan was not armed she made threats to the woman if she did not comply.

O'Donohue had since been held in jail 15 months, Close nearly five months, and Hogan was held 27 days before being granted bail.

Ms Thompson said O'Donohue and Hogan knew the victim.

Close began demanding drugs form her and pulled out a knife, saying "see my knife".

The three dragged her from the car and Close was kicking her. The woman was punched during the scuffle.

The trio drove off with two mobile phones, a laptop, cosmetics, jewellery and other items.

The victim was able to flag down a passing car.

Ms Thompson said O'Donohue was the principal offender.

Hogan's defence barrister Jessica Goldie said she had a cruel childhood.

"She instructs that in the past she was couch surfing. Began injecting methylamphetamine, became addicted and spent $10,000 (of an inheritance), blew all of it in a few days," Ms Goldie said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said it was "a very disturbing offence".

"You demanded ice and threatened to kill her, with threats to chop her up and demanding money," he said.

"Close held a knife to her neck.

"You have a history with knives, and Hogan twice told her to do as she was told by O'Donohue.

"You each punched her in the head. And Close kicked her in the car."

"You all tried to pull her from the car. She ended up on the roadway, her property strewn, and you drove off."

O'Donohue was convicted and sentenced to jail terms of two years, one year and nine months - all concurrent. With his time already served he was given parole release.

Hogan was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of nine months, six months, and five months, with immediate parole.

Close had a more complex sentence because of prior offences.

He was sentenced to 21 months, 12 months, and nine months - all concurrent, and given immediate eligibility for parole.