A convenience store worker was allegedly attacked by two men earlier this week.

A MALE staffer has been badly injured following a cowardly attack by two men outside a convenience store at North Booval.

It is understood the men ambushed the worker after he exited Gledson St Covenience Store about 7pm Thursday evening.

The worker, believed to be aged in his 40s, sustained a deep laceration to his face.

Police attended the scene a short time later.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed no arrests had been yet.