Thug knocks 71-year-old out for asking if he was okay

A Redcliffe man has fronted court for assaulting a 71-year-old man who was recovering from brain surgery.

AN elderly man had just undergone brain surgery and was sitting on a park bench when he was knocked unconscious by a thug during a random ice-fuelled attack, a court has been told.

The 71-year-old had seen Ned Francis Amies trip and asked if he was okay, before Amies punched him, then left him unconscious and bleeding on a Margate footpath on September 20 last year.

Amies, 27, of Redcliffe, appeared by video at Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to serious assault of a person over 60.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said the elderly man was walking to a newsagent about 2.30pm when he stopped to rest on a bench because he had undergone neurosurgery one month earlier.

“The complainant saw Mr Amies trip as he walked around the corner and asked him if he was okay,” Mr Whelan said.

“Mr Amies approached the complainant and punched him in the face twice and then left.”

Mr Whelan said the “entirely unprovoked attack” fractured the 71-year-old’s face and he needed 13 stitches at hospital.

The court was told at the time of offending, Amies was on parole for two other violent outbursts.

In 2019, he kicked down the door of a 56-year-old woman’s house and punched her multiple times.

The next day he told a high school acquaintance what he had done.

When the man told him it was not a “Christian thing to do” Amies punched him in the face, breaking one of his teeth.

Defence barrister James Feely said at the time of his offending, Amies was suffering drug-induced mental disturbances and was remorseful for his actions.

The Townsville-born man had good work history and was motivated to stay off drugs so he could see his baby daughter, the court was told.

Judge John Byrne said it was clear Amies had anger issues when on drugs.

“When you use methylamphetamine you get violent and dangerously violent,” he said.

Judge Byrne said it was lucky he was not facing a homicide charge for the assault on the man “who was doing nothing more than regaining his breath”.

“I can assure you, that not only physically but psychologically you have affected this poor man who was simply going to the shops,” he said.

Amies was sentenced to 15 months’ jail.

After time already served, he will be eligible for parole from today.

Originally published as Thug knocks 71-year-old out for asking if he was okay