Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich CBD looking North. Riverlink Shopping Centre. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Ipswich CBD looking North. Riverlink Shopping Centre. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
News

THROWBACK: Ipswich flooded as river peaks at 22 metres

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
11th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been nine years since the banks of the Bremer broke and the river swallowed up parts of the Ipswich CBD and its surrounds.

The city was on emergency alert as residents braced for river levels to peak at 22 metres - higher than levels recorded in the devastating 1974 floods.

Thousands of residents in low-lying suburbs fled their homes and flocked to evacuation centres as the Bremer River rose quickly.

The city was told to prepare for flood peaks expected to affect about one third of the city, with "devastating" impacts predicted.

Goodna was one of the worst affected areas in Ipswich and it had all the visible damage and mud to prove it.

 

The QT's front page on this day in 2011.
The QT's front page on this day in 2011.

 

In the days following the peak, The Queensland Times spoke with Dorothy Reddaway who had started cleaning her unit after waiting days to access it.

She had come back from staying at her daughter's house on higher ground to find her unit and contents destroyed.

"The water was way over the roof," she said.

"We came back and found other people's tables and chairs on my roof."

"The ceilings in every room have fallen in and the cupboards are all off the wall.

"Everything is an absolute mess and the smell is atrocious."

In the same street, Helen Glazewski had also walked into her house for the first time in days.

She knew she was coming back to a disaster zone, having spotted the top of her roof peeking out of the floodwater on Thursday.

 

Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed

 

The agony that came in the days, weeks and months following the event were some of the toughest in the region's history.

Residents and businesses lost everything and the smell of mud swamped the city.

As help from across the country started to arrive, the clean up began.

Despite nearly a decade passing, many residents are still dealing with the heartache and destruction of the 2011 floods.

Frank Beaumont is one of thousands of flood victims who are set to receive some compensation after the State Government decided it would not appeal a historic class action court victory.

"All we need now is Sunwater and Seqwater to follow the State Government's lead."

More Stories

Show More
bremer river flood throwback
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

        premium_icon New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

        News As Ipswich prepares for a new year with a new council and new direction, the QT has welcomed a new general manager.

        BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        premium_icon BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        Crime From penis pump buying property managers to Centrelink scammers, here is 36 of...

        Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        premium_icon Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        News The brewery will take part in a national fundraising effort in a bid to support ...

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...