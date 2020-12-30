Booming businesses that opened in the Lockyer Valley in 2020

Despite lockdowns and restrictions, these businesses managed to give it a go this year, and come out successful.

GATTON BAKEHOUSE

Long Tran, the owner of the new Gatton Bakehouse, in the Gatton Square, with his famous Vietnamese roll. Photo: Ali Kuchel

Gatton's newest bakery has been inundated with support in its first months, leaving owner Long Tran almost lost for words.

Mr Tran and his wife Van, opened the Gatton Bakehouse in November, in the Gatton Square plaza.

Having worked as a patisserie baker and head chef, Mr Tran decided to open in Gatton after getting a warm welcome from the community.

He spent three months renovating the space in what he described as a "big project".

His specialty is the Vietnamese bread roll, which takes more time and patience to create.

"It's a little bit different because we have to make a fermentation before, and we have to roll by hand," Mr Tran said.

All the usual tasty treats are on offer, such as pies, sausage rolls and cakes.

But Mr Tran has also incorporated a range of healthy Vietnamese options, such as rice paper rolls and noodle salads.

Mr Tran said his heart was "very warm" from all the support he had received since opening.

"The customers have come back and said it is very lovely, and they say thank you and that they enjoyed it," he said.

The Gatton Bakehouse is open seven days a week from 6am to 5pm.

AMAZING GRACE PATISSERIE

Amazing Grace Patisserie owner Megan Hayes. Photo: Ali Kuchel

Laidley's newest cafe opened in October and has been booming ever since.

Carefully crafted into roulades, cakes and sweets, Megan Hayes has put her own touch into a historic building in Patrick Street with Amazing Grace Patisserie.

Previously, Megan made birthday, celebration and wedding cakes - but today, there's an array of goodies on offer at her Laidley shop.

Megan's cooking history includes generations of Hayes, Sippel and Lyne, who are well known for their baking and cooking.

During school, Megan started her passion for cooking at Caffe Sorella in Forest Hill, before moving to Brisbane to start an apprenticeship.

Megan studied commercial cookery and worked at well-known Brisbane restaurants including Echo Bistro and Aria.

Owning her own patisserie with a shop front has given Megan the opportunity to put her favourite items in the cabinet and given her independence to run her own business.

She said sharing the space with Rachel, who operates the Laidley florist, was beneficial for cutting operational costs.

"If someone comes in for flowers, they might get a sweet or coffee and visa-versa. They complement each other really well," she said.

Megan said Amazing Grace Patisserie had a small menu and the cabinet treats were always changing.

"The response from everyone has been very nice, everyone in Laidley wants the other businesses to do well."

Amazing Grace Patisserie is located at 111 Patrick St, Laidley.

FINE LINES HAIRDRESSER

Fine Lines hairdresser and owner Adina Jane McCarthy. Photo: Ali Kuchel

Starting a new business amid a global pandemic was never going to be an easy option, but for a Laidley hairdresser, it meant securing a job.

As Queensland went into lockdown this year, Adina Jane McCarthy and her business partner Tonilee opened a hairdressing and beauty salon in Laidley.

They weren't allowed to offer beauty treatments, so the duo relied on hairdressing to kick start their new venture.

But when you fast forward to the end of the year, Fine Lines is thriving.

Adina Jane, known as AJ, has been a business owner previously for six years, but decided to open a shop and work for herself.

"I love being my own boss, and I don't have someone telling me what to do."

Today, she has two apprentices - a hairdresser and a barber - who are like AJ, embarking on their journey into the industry.

"I like to give someone an opportunity and I like to teach," AJ said.

"I'm not just giving them a job, or getting them to help me all the time, it's about helping them to achieve what they want to be."

Fine Lines is located at 166 Patrick Street, Laidley.

TINS AND TRAYS

Sophie Litzow’s new patisserie in Gatton called Tins & Trays. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

A young cake baker and decorator transformed Gatton's oldest home into an upper-class patisserie in 2020.

Sophie Litzow opened Tins and Trays on Railway St to sell her amazing baked goods with specialities including sweets, croissants and eclairs.

She also offers breakfast and lunch dine-in and has a takeaway menu too which includes coffee.

It has been a huge hit in Gatton with the patisserie filled with locals and regional visitors everyday.

Ms Litzow had plans to open in April but due to a number of delays including the COVID-19 pandemic hitting, the opening was pushed back until November.

"It was frustrating, but I didn't want anything to stop me because I know this is my dream and it's what I want to do with my life," she said.

Her family spent months helping her restore an old house on Railway St and have turned it into a stunning venue, worthy of Ms Litzow's baked goods.

"Even when I was working at the Gold Coast I was coming back here on the weekends, filling cake orders for my customers here," she said.

"I love the region and my family are organic vegetable farmers, so I am all about supporting the area and its local suppliers.

Ms Litzow also still creates wedding cakes and has a separate cake room which she uses for showcasing wedding cakes and specialises in making edible flowers.

Tins and Trays is located at 97 Railway Street, Gatton.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.