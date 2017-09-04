Thrills a minute right on your doorstep

IF YOU love to solve a riddle or enjoy the thrill of the unknown, then Seraphim Escape Rooms has just the thing to ignite your inner child.

The Redbank Plains physical adventure game venue is made up of two themed escape rooms, the Enchanted Forest and the Executioner's Toolshed, where up to six people must work together to solve a series of clues and riddles within a one-hour time frame to win the game.

Seraphim Escape Rooms owner, Keziah Jarrett said she came up with the idea of the business due to of her own love of escape rooms and said once you had tried an escape room, you would be hooked.

Keziah Jarrett from Seraphim Escape Rooms in Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

"My husband and I started going to escape rooms about a year and a half ago and we just loved them and one night we were just playing an escape room board game and my husband said we should make our own escape room downstairs and I said hell yes!" Mrs Jarrett said.

"I didn't sleep for two days because I was so excited and within that time I already had everything planned out and was buying building materials and starting the Enchanted Forest.

"We were open within two months of that discussion and the interest has been great and is steadily getting busier and busier all the time."

The origin of the escape room concept is disputed, but according to Wikipedia the Real Escape Game was developed in Japan in 2007 and has spread to countries all over the world.

The mother of three said there were around six escape rooms in Brisbane, but her escape rooms had earned the reputation for having the scariest escape room with her Executioner's Toolshed and the most family-friendly, with her Enchanted Forest the only escape room where children could be involved.

"It's not a well known thing but it is slowly becoming more popular and you can only do each of the rooms once, so the hunger to try new rooms grows with each new experience," Mrs Jarrett said.

"I don't want to give too much away with what happens here, but I would say I am personally more involved in what goes on in the escape rooms which is not possible for some of the bigger companies because they don't have the time.

"I think the thing that appeals to people about escape rooms is the fun you can have working with your friends or partner or whoever and the feeling of excitement once you solve something.

"You've got a series of puzzles to solve and locks to unlock and when you get the answer, it's just so exciting and satisfying and a lot of fun."

Escape Rooms: Keziah Jarrett introduces the QT team to Seraphim Escape Rooms in Redbank Plains.

Seraphim Escape Rooms is located on 456 Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains.

To find out more about Seraphim Escape Rooms, visit the website or the Facebook page.