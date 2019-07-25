Thrilling upset sends Brothers through to semi-finals

RUGBY LEAGUE: The mighty Brothers women enter an elimination semi-final against Wests Brisbane Panthers this weekend.

Fourth-ranked Brothers upstaged the minor premiership-winning Panthers (35) 12-4 at Rosewood's Anzac Park on Saturday to qualify for the playoffs and keep their premiership aspirations burning.

With the triumph, Brothers (31) edged Souths Logan (30) to claim the final place in the all-important top four and set up a semi-final rematch with Wests.

Second-placed Burleigh (35) will face Easts (34) in the other knockout final.

Despite registering a spirited victory over Wests in the competition's final round, playmaker Ali Brigginshaw maintains her side is the underdog when it meets the Panthers again in Saturday's do-or-die clash.

"They have been playing well all year,” she said.

"They are a very good team and we will take nothing for granted.

"Hopefully, we can play our best.”

The Panthers got the jump on Brothers last weekend, taking an early 4-0 lead.

The remainder of the opening stanza was an absorbing struggle, with each pack trading blows.

"It was back and forth,” Brigginshaw said. "Really big defence and try-saving tackles.”

Brothers returned to the field after a rest rejuvenated and refocused.

Slick attacking work enabled them to post two swift tries, seizing the game by the scruff.

From there, it was defence that got the Raceview outfit home.

Brigginshaw praised Fijian flyer Tanika Marshall.

The Queensland captain said Marshall not only crossed for a stunning four-pointer but also pulled off a miraculous Scott Sattler-esque try-saving tackle.

She said her State of Origin teammate Brittany Breayley was also at her scheming best.

Brigginshaw said the squad knew it would need to reproduce a similar defensive effort to dispatch of the Panthers in the heat of a final.

"We've got nothing to lose,” she said.

"We just have to do it for each other.”

Brothers missed out on the Grand Final last season and the women are determined to improve on that result.

Endowed with plenty of ability, the squad is at maximum strength, with its full contingent of representative stars on deck.

The must-win semi gets underway on Saturday from 3pm at Frank Lind Oval at Mitchelton.

Game Day

SEQ Women's Rugby League semi-final: Saturday (3pm) - Brothers Ipswich v Wests Brisbane at Frank Lind Oval.

Tom Bushnell