Thrilling finals hit amazing new level

TEAM TO WATCH: Redbank Plains players celebrate a try by Bronson Baker in a recent A-Grade clash with Brothers. Cordell Richardson

BOMBER'S BLAST

WHAT a sporting weekend we saw with the conclusion of Wimbledon and final of the Cricket World Cup.

They were two events that were billed as games that would be tight contests but no one predicted or saw what was to come.

At the tennis, we witnessed the No 1 v No 2 seeds play off in the final, a duel between two greats of the modern era.

Novak Djokovic, current world No 1 and winner of the Wimbledon title on five previous occasions, playing world no 3 Roger Federer, who is arguably the greatest player in history and winner of Wimbledon on eight occasions.

The game didn't disappoint with the advantage ebbing and flowing for nearly five hours.

It would go down to the wire with Djokovic winning in five sets achieving victory in the new tie-break fifth set rule.

However the classic encounter was upstaged by what was to occur between England and New Zealand in the World Cup Cricket final.

New Zealand would set the target of 242 for victory but the home team would be bowled out for 241 meaning a Super Over would decide the winner.

England batted first this time and set the Kiwis 16 for victory.

New Zealand could only manage 15, meaning another tied score.

England would be declared winners by hitting more boundaries during the game.

It was a hard way to decide a winner but a game that will go down as one of the best played at a World Cup.

RLI previews Rd 17

WEST End v Goodna (Saturday 5pm): West End are competing in most games they play but find completing the last 20 minutes a problem.

Goodna have been starting slow and powering home in the second half.

The Bulldogs must find a way to nullify the big Eagles forwards otherwise a huge score could be on the cards.

Exciting outside back Brett Kelly has been in great form and if he is allowed to run, he will definitely find the tryline.

Tip: Goodna.

Norths v Redbank (Sunday 3pm): Norths are coming of a great last game where they nearly snatched a win against the competition leaders.

Redbank are still powering along, defeating all teams for the past few months.

If the Tigers are any chance of victory, they must play a game that will run the bigger Bear forwards around before letting their backs score the tries.

The Bears have been playing an exciting brand of football and I see no change coming to a formula that has seen them rack up win after win.

Tip: Redbank.

Swifts v Fassifern (Sunday 3pm): Swifts put in a spirited effort last week against Goodna but didn't get the chocolates.

Fassifern had the weekend off to work out a game plan that will see them hopefully compete for the full 80 minutes.

Swifts must win this game if they still want to have any hope of gaining a top two finish come season's end.

The Bombers are playing for pride and like the Bulldogs just find the full game a little too much.

Tip: Swifts.

Latest A-Grade points: Brothers 44, Redbank 41, Goodna 39, Swifts 37, Norths 32, Fassifern 24, West End 23.

Reserve Grade: Brothers 46, Goodna 45, Fassifern 39, Swifts 34, Redbank 30, Norths 26, Rosewood 20, West End 16.

Under 21: Brothers 35, Goodna 28, Redbank 21, Norths 18.

2nd Division: Brothers 25, Goodna 18, Swifts 17, Fassifern 16, Norths 12.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. Goodna FC for their hosting of their Indigenous Acknowledgement Game. It was a great day with an awesome jersey design.

2. The two Ipswich hockey teams that won the annual Combined Competition titles against their Toowoomba opponents. It was Wests in the women's final and Hancock Brothers in the men's contest.

Sinners: 1. Ricky Stuart said it wasn't a spear tackle and he was right. It was a dangerous throw and worthy of a send-off and suspension. The League needed to start making a stand against foul play and I am glad they have.

2. It's the coach that nearly always gets the cut if the team underperforms and Garth Brennan found that out this week. The Titans sacked him. How about sacking some players that have been in terrible form?

Did you know? 1. Sixteen teams are battling it out for this year's Netball World Cup with Australia heavy favourites to win the crown.

2. The past nine netball World Cups have been won by either Australia or New Zealand. Australia on seven occasions and New Zealand twice.

Bomber's best: Both my AFL tips saluted with the Tigers and Bombers defeating the Giants and Kangaroos respectively.

This week, the Roosters will return to form with victory over the Knights.