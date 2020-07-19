Thrilling deadlock best way to ignite footy premiers

The Ipswich Eagles women's Aussie rules team benefited from a nailbiting draw to open the new season.

AFTER a much-needed thriller to kick off the new season, Ipswich Eagles captain Rebecca McCarthy was a contented footballer.

Ordinarily, a 21-21 draw would leave a team like the defending premiers looking at where the match could have been won.

However, McCarthy was delighted with her side's courage after some late withdrawals before the game, preparing to face a quality opponent Jindalee.

"It was a blinder. I couldn't have asked for more,'' McCarthy said of the QFAW Division 2 North match at Jindalee Recreational Reserve.

"Both sides were just as strong as each other really.''

Ipswich Eagles vice-captain Stephanie Cockerill-Wright (left) and captain Rebecca McCarthy. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Eagles vice-captain and centre half back Stephanie Cockerill-Wright kicked a behind in the dying seconds to secure the draw.

Able to play just one trial before the new season due to COVID-19 restrictions, McCarthy said the exciting hit-out was ideal for her side.

"Jindalee have popped down from Div 1. They're strong players and neither team could get up over the other,'' she said.

"It was just the pressure from them and from us.

"Our backline was super. They held up really well and so did Jindalee.''

Jindalee also had an advantage being more familiar with their smaller field, unlike the open spaces the Eagles women train and play on at Limestone Park.

"But it was such an exciting game for the first game,'' said McCarthy, who played a high forward role before switching to the wing.

"It really showed how much depth within this division this year.

"The girls really needed to have a hard game in the competition just to really show us what we're up against this year.''

The captain was especially pleased how her side tackled Jindalee's experienced opponents.

"There were some really good adjustments in the game that kept us in it,'' she said.

"The girls really stepped up.''

The Eagles women return to Limestone Park for their next game against Sandgate on Saturday afternoon.

They plan to raise the premiership flag for their first home game of the shortened season.

The Ipswich Eagles men play Jindalee away at noon and 2pm on Saturday after their round 2 bye.