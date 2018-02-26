Thriller new play comes to the Incinerator Theatre

TAKING THE LEAD: Aaron Evans is the director for the upcoming show Wait Until Dark at the Incinerator Theatre.

TAKING THE LEAD: Aaron Evans is the director for the upcoming show Wait Until Dark at the Incinerator Theatre. David Nielsen

THE director of Ipswich Little Theatre's newest production is hoping the Ipswich community will come out to support the region's aspiring actors when they take to the stage in March.

Aaron Evans is overseeing the play Wait Until Dark, which he says will be full of suspense.

"What the audience can expect is a play which will feel very tense, and have them on the edge of their seats," he said.

"It's a very iconic thriller, Wait Until Dark."

The eight cast members have been rehearsing for almost four months, with Mr Evans saying that he was proud of their efforts.

"We have been rehearsing since November, and we are on in March," he said.

"It's been a big challenge for everyone but they have all been putting in the hard work and we're all working together to bring this to the stage."

With the sets ready to go, and the actors busy memorising their lines, Mr Evans said live theatre was always a good night out.

"I think community theatre is one of the best aspects to see live entertainment," he said.

"Not only is it local, but it's live. There's no edit, there's no take backs.

"You get that experience only once. No two performances are ever the same, so when you come to see that performance, you are seeing one of a kind."

The Ipswich Little Theatre has been delighting audiences since the 1940s, and have been performing out of the Incinerator Theatre since 1969.

The theatre is able to hold 80 people per night.

The cast from Wait Until Dark will be performing 13 shows between March 7 and March 24.

Wait Until Dark is rated M and contains mild violence and adult themes.

To book tickets to this show, or to find out information about the company's other upcoming productions, log on to www.ilt.org.au.