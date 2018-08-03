Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ormeau Woods State High School in action at the RACQ All Schools' Pedal Prix at Willowbank Raceway.
Ormeau Woods State High School in action at the RACQ All Schools' Pedal Prix at Willowbank Raceway. Rob Williams
News

Three-wheelers win the day at Raceway

3rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

PEDAL-powered vehicles are being pushed to the limit at Willowbank Raceway this week, with hundreds of students competing.

The RACQ All-Schools Pedal Prix is an annual event involving 20 school teams who have built three-wheeler vehicles.

Event organiser Andrew Newberry said teams had come from as far away as Bundaberg, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast to compete - with some local Ipswich schools involved too.

Redbank Plains State High School and St Mary's College battle it out.
Redbank Plains State High School and St Mary's College battle it out. Rob Williams

There are a range of categories from special education, to juniors and up to the open class.

"It's a great event for Ipswich and the kids are very keen to be going as fast as they can,” Mr Newberry said.

The event started in 1990 at Mt Cotton Driver Training Centre.

St Mary's College shows off its pedal vehicle.
St Mary's College shows off its pedal vehicle. Rob Williams

Teams can purchase their vehicles, which cost several thousand dollars, or build their own.

Yesterday and today, 96 vehicles have been racing at Willowbank. Today, teams will take to the grid for the main six-hour race.

Some schools have invested up to $10,000 on perfecting their vehicles.

"Kids are often involved in a hell of a lot of fundraising,” Mr Newberry said.

Redbank Plains State High School is on a mission.
Redbank Plains State High School is on a mission. Rob Williams

The RACQ All-Schools Pedal Prix has been an annual event at Willowbank for the past 15 years and ran on the Gold Coast prior to that.

The major event of the year, the RACQ Technology Challenge race, is held in Maryborough.

racq racq all schools pedal prix
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Thousands in donations to Antoniolli still pending

    premium_icon Thousands in donations to Antoniolli still pending

    Council News Electoral Commission of Queensland documents reveal a fraction of Andrew Antoniolli's $52,399 in donations have been 'reconciled'.

    Minister's office responds to councillor's fix council offer

    premium_icon Minister's office responds to councillor's fix council offer

    Council News David Martin asked the State Government to grant him a role

    WARNING: Snakes on the move early in Ipswich

    premium_icon WARNING: Snakes on the move early in Ipswich

    News Warm winter temperatures lure snakes into homes and gardens

    Please Sam, no more field goals!

    premium_icon Please Sam, no more field goals!

    Rugby League Falcons foe implores Caslick to keep trusty boot to himself.

    Local Partners