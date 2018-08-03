Three-wheelers win the day at Raceway

Ormeau Woods State High School in action at the RACQ All Schools' Pedal Prix at Willowbank Raceway.

PEDAL-powered vehicles are being pushed to the limit at Willowbank Raceway this week, with hundreds of students competing.

The RACQ All-Schools Pedal Prix is an annual event involving 20 school teams who have built three-wheeler vehicles.

Event organiser Andrew Newberry said teams had come from as far away as Bundaberg, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast to compete - with some local Ipswich schools involved too.

Redbank Plains State High School and St Mary's College battle it out. Rob Williams

There are a range of categories from special education, to juniors and up to the open class.

"It's a great event for Ipswich and the kids are very keen to be going as fast as they can,” Mr Newberry said.

The event started in 1990 at Mt Cotton Driver Training Centre.

St Mary's College shows off its pedal vehicle. Rob Williams

Teams can purchase their vehicles, which cost several thousand dollars, or build their own.

Yesterday and today, 96 vehicles have been racing at Willowbank. Today, teams will take to the grid for the main six-hour race.

Some schools have invested up to $10,000 on perfecting their vehicles.

"Kids are often involved in a hell of a lot of fundraising,” Mr Newberry said.

Redbank Plains State High School is on a mission. Rob Williams

The RACQ All-Schools Pedal Prix has been an annual event at Willowbank for the past 15 years and ran on the Gold Coast prior to that.

The major event of the year, the RACQ Technology Challenge race, is held in Maryborough.