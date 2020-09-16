Three types of drug uncovered in Gatton caravan raid

Alessio Egidy said he have given up drugs entirely after being arrested.

A CHEF who was caught with three different types of illegal drug said the shock of being arrested had inspired him to get clean.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Alessio Egidy, 30, had marijuana, ketamine and MDMA, which police found when they searched his place at Gatton Caravan Park.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police arrived at his door on June 6, about 2.15pm.

"What was located was a glass jar of green leafy material - cannabis, a plastic container with brownish substance - methylenedioxymethamphetamine, less than a gram of white powder - ketamine," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police also found a set of digital scales and a silver handgrinder.

When questioned, Egidy told police the items were his.

He pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges.

Egidy's lawyer told Magistrate Peter Saggers his client had begun taking marijuana five years ago to cope with childhood traumas but had given them up following the shock of his arrest.

The court heard Egidy had begun working with a psychiatrist.

"Since this has occurred, he has maintained sobriety - in fact, he says he not only stopped using drugs but he also stopped drinking and doesn't touch illicit substances," Egidy's lawyer said.

Mr Saggers warned Egidy he was likely come across drugs in his industry but would need to resist the temptation.

"There is a lot of it in your job as a chef," Mr Saggers said.

"You will need to be careful about that because there will be temptation in the future in your job."

Egidy told Mr Saggers he hadn't touched drugs in more than a month and no longer believed they helped him.

"They're the worst way to solve problems," Egidy said.

"Now I understand, if I'm clean, I can resolve the problem."

He was fined $1500 and no conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.