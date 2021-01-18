Three teens hurt in multi-vehicle smash at North Ipswich

Three teens are injured after a two-vehicle collision at North Ipswich. Pic: file photo

THREE teenagers are being treated for injuries following a two-vehicle collision at North Ipswich.

The incident occurred at the corner of Liverpool St and Pine Mountain Rd about 10.46am.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, attended the scene.

Police and firefighters also attended the scene.

The patients, believed to be two females and a male, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A young woman was encapsulated in one of the vehicles for a short period.

She has since been freed by emergency crews.

The teens are expected to be transported to Ipswich Hospital.