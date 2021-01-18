Three teens hurt in multi-vehicle smash at North Ipswich
THREE teenagers are being treated for injuries following a two-vehicle collision at North Ipswich.
The incident occurred at the corner of Liverpool St and Pine Mountain Rd about 10.46am.
Paramedics, including a critical care unit, attended the scene.
Police and firefighters also attended the scene.
The patients, believed to be two females and a male, reportedly suffered minor injuries.
A young woman was encapsulated in one of the vehicles for a short period.
She has since been freed by emergency crews.
The teens are expected to be transported to Ipswich Hospital.