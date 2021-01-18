Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three teens are injured after a two-vehicle collision at North Ipswich. Pic: file photo
Three teens are injured after a two-vehicle collision at North Ipswich. Pic: file photo
News

Three teens hurt in multi-vehicle smash at North Ipswich

kaitlyn smith
18th Jan 2021 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE teenagers are being treated for injuries following a two-vehicle collision at North Ipswich.

The incident occurred at the corner of Liverpool St and Pine Mountain Rd about 10.46am.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, attended the scene.

Police and firefighters also attended the scene.

The patients, believed to be two females and a male, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A young woman was encapsulated in one of the vehicles for a short period.

She has since been freed by emergency crews.

The teens are expected to be transported to Ipswich Hospital.

ipswich hospital north ipswich crash two-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Queensland is on track to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after one new case was recorded in hotel quarantine.

        Ceiling collapses in early morning house fire

        Premium Content Ceiling collapses in early morning house fire

        News Firefighters fought to protect surrounding properties after a blaze broke out in...

        ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        Premium Content ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        News Gary Migotto passed away earlier this month at the age of 54

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        News A mum of six pleaded guilty to driving with ice in her system