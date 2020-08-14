Menu
Three teenagers were arrested in Ipswich after allegedly driving a stolen car after a home invasion in Toowoomba and leaving it in the middle of a highway to burn.
News

Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Aug 2020 5:35 AM
THREE teenagers were arrested in the Scenic Rim after allegedly driving a stolen car from a home invasion in Toowoomba and leaving it in the middle of a highway to burn.

Police say all three incidents “appear to be connected”.

Firefighters and police responded to a car on fire just before 4am on Friday, August 7 at the top of Cunninghams Gap on the Cunningham Highway.

The car was completely destroyed by the blaze with the highway reopening by 5.45am.

Police say the 2007 Suzuki Swift was stolen after a home invasion at a Hursley Rd address in Newtown at about 9pm the night before.

Investigations are continuing.

Two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Toowoomba, have been charged with arson after being arrested in Tarome later that day on the Friday.

One of the men is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 2.

“There are no other charges for the three of them at this point,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

