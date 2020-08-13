Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three teenagers were arrested in Ipswich after allegedly driving a stolen car after a home invasion in Toowoomba and leaving it in the middle of a highway to burn.
Three teenagers were arrested in Ipswich after allegedly driving a stolen car after a home invasion in Toowoomba and leaving it in the middle of a highway to burn.
News

Three teens charged: linked to burn out car, home invasion

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Aug 2020 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE teenagers were arrested in the Scenic Rim after allegedly driving a stolen car from a home invasion in Toowoomba and leaving it in the middle of a highway to burn.

Police say all three incidents “appear to be connected”.

Firefighters and police responded to a car on fire just before 4am on Friday, August 7 at the top of Cunninghams Gap on the Cunningham Highway.

The car was completely destroyed by the blaze with the highway reopening by 5.45am.

Police say the 2007 Suzuki Swift was stolen after a home invasion at a Hursley Rd address in Newtown at about 9pm the night before.

Investigations are continuing.

Two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Toowoomba, have been charged with arson after being arrested in Tarome later that day on the Friday.

One of the men is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 2.

“There are no other charges for the three of them at this point,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council in discussions with ‘significant brands’ for CBD

        Premium Content Council in discussions with ‘significant brands’ for CBD

        Council News There are currently 43 retail, food, leisure and service tenancies planned within the council-owned precinct.

        Meatworks to shut with workers’ shifts already cut

        Premium Content Meatworks to shut with workers’ shifts already cut

        News Meat workers have mostly been working three-day weeks over the past couple of...

        Police investigate speed as factor in horror highway crash

        Premium Content Police investigate speed as factor in horror highway crash

        News A man has died in a tragic high speed crash on the Warrego Highway.

        ‘We’ve been ignored’: Blair MP on fast tracked projects

        Premium Content ‘We’ve been ignored’: Blair MP on fast tracked projects

        News The Federal Government has fast tracked 15 major projects, but only one of them is...