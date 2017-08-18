Three teens charged after police injured in BMW collision

THREE teenagers have been charged after an alleged stolen car was used to flee police and then reverse into officers on the Warrego Hwy near Gatton yesterday morning.

Three police officers had minor injuries and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of minor wounds from broken glass following the incident on Thursday.

Police say the allegedly stolen BMW was used to flee from police before side-swiping a police vehicle and then reversing into a group of officers.

It will be alleged around 9.50am police tried to intercept a black BMW hatchback along the Warrego Hwy at the Gatton Bypass, however the vehicle drove away at high speed.

Vehicle checks revealed the car had allegedly been stolen either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning from Aroona on the Sunshine Coast.

The car then slowed down as it travelled through Helidon and a 17-year-old man allegedly fled the vehicle and was arrested.

A passenger of the stolen then moved into the driver's seat and again accelerated away at speed on the Warrego Hwy, police say.

Police used a tire deflation device at Helidon around 10.10am.

The car was followed on the Warrego Hwy at low speed before allegedly side swiping a police vehicle and stopping about 20 minutes later.

The vehicle then reversed into police officers attending the scene before stopping again.

The 15-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger were arrested.

Three police officers received minor injuries. The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of minor wounds from broken glass.

A 17-year-old Kingston man has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault or obstruct police, disobeying the speed limit, fail to stop motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent, unlicensed driving, stealing and disqualified driving. He is expected at appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

A 15-year-old Caboolture South boy has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected, fail to stop motor vehicle, obstruct police, enter dwelling with intent and failure to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and driving unlicensed.

An 18-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police and failure to stop motor vehicle. She is expected to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.