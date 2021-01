Three teenagers were taken to Ipswich Hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday morning.

THREE teenagers were taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Ipswich early this morning.

Paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash on Warwick Rd, Churchill just after 2am Friday.

The three teens were all taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.