Three teenage boys charged following property crime spike

POLICE have charged three teenage boys following a spike in opportunistic property crime in an Ipswich suburb.

The 13, 14 and 16-year-old boys were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after a number of motor vehicles were unlawfully entered and property stolen in Elaroo St, Whyalla Ct and Nalya Ct at Karana Downs early on December 27.

During the same month, five other property crime offences were reported in Karana Downs including two burglaries, two unlawful entries to premise and one unlawful entry to motor vehicle. Investigations into those offences are continuing.

Karana Downs Police are reminding residents to ensure they secure their vehicles and premises in an effort to prevent opportunistic property crime and thefts in Karana Downs and surrounding streets.

Karana Downs Police are also requesting residents register their private CCTV systems with police to increase the investigative capacity of police responding to reports of crime and disorder within the community.

Information and registration links can be found on the QPS website.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information for police.