Three taken to hospital as fire destroys home

A fire, believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit, tore through a home at West Tweed this morning. 190618

A fire, believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit, tore through a home at West Tweed this morning. 190618 Steve Vivian

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a fire tore through a home at West Tweed early this morning.

Three fire crews, including a Hazmat unit, were called to the Tattler Court home just after 7.10am this morning when smoke was seen coming from the home.

Neighbours said an elderly man and his disabled daughter were inside the home, with a carer on hand to help raise the alarm.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Station Officer Kerry Webster said it was believed the blaze had started in an air-conditioning unit at the rear of the house.

Firies were able to contain the blaze to the rear of the home but estimated approximately 60 to 70 per cent of the home had been destroyed.

The three occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.

Neighbour Gemma Lee said she woke up to a "popping sound” that she thought was part of her own home renovations, but quickly saw flames tearing through her neighbour's home.

"I walked outside and I was hit by smoke and that's when I saw the flames," Ms Lee said.

"The firies immediately yelled at me to get back inside."

Neighbours inspect fire damage that ravaged a home in West Tweed this morning. Steve Vivian

Soon after, Ms Lee saw the devastated homeowner scanning the scene of the wreckage before he was taken to hospital.

Ms Lee said she believed the incident could have turned out very differently the man and his disabled daughter were alone.

"If it wasn't for the carer I don't now if they would've made it,” Ms Lee said.

"I don't think he would have been able to get his daughter out of there, but he wouldn't have left her.

"It could have been a lot worse if the man didn't have help.”

Ms Lee, who has lived in her Tattler Court residence for three years, said it was likely an abundance of antiques and relics were destroyed in the blaze.

"I know he had been there for around 35 years. He had beautiful antique furniture and what I think might have been antique china.”

The fire comes just weeks after a wheelchair-bound man was tragically killed in a house fire at Tweed Heads on May 1.

NSW Fire and Rescue Services issued a warning earlier this week for residents to take heed during the cold snap, with heaters, electric blankets and cooking the main cause of house fires.