Three taken to hospital after two-vehicle Warrego crash

The westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway are partially blocked at Minden after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

The westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway are partially blocked at Minden after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday morning.

Westbound lanes at Minden were partially blocked after the incident between a truck and another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain View Dr about 9.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicles have now been moved and the highway was now clear.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions with no major injuries.

A fourth person declined treatment.