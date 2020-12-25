Menu
Ten people are being assessed by paramedics following a near-drowning at Warana. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Ten people involved in shock near-drowning on Sunshine Coast

Matty Holdsworth
25th Dec 2020 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
UPDATE: 1.15PM: Three people were taken to hospital after they nearly drowned at Warana on Friday morning in an incident that involved seven others.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Oceanic Dr about 11.41am and later took the three people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was taken in a stable condition after ingesting water.

While a teenage girl and a school-aged girl were also taken to hospital.

The spokeswoman said seven others were assessed but uninjured.

More to come.

 

INITIAL 12PM: Paramedics are assessing 10 after they nearly drowned at Warana on Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the incident in the waters off Oceanic Dr, about 11.41am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said as of 12.15pm, all 10 people were still being assessed.

She said one of the 10 people was expected to be taken to hospital.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

