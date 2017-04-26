Three taken to hospital after overnight crashes

TWO men were taken to hospital shortly after midnight after a car crash in Springfield.

Paramedics were called following a reported two-car crash on Centenary Highway at 12.47am.

The pair were transported in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital.

Earlier, another man was involved in a single vehicle crash in Peak Crossing.

Emergency services were alerted when single vehicle crashed on Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd at 8.15pm.

A male patient was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital with back pain.