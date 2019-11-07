Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Three suspects in custody following stolen car crash

Andrew Korner
by
7th Nov 2019 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested three male suspects following a crash involving a stolen car at Ripley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ripley Rd exit of the Cunningham Hwy about 11.15am after a vehicle crashed at speed.

Initial reports suggested one of the suspects attempted to flee on foot. Police said he was later apprehended.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Police said the vehicle was initially reported stolen from Deagon in Brisbane's north, before travelling to Toowoomba, then to Ipswich, Logan and back to Ipswich again, before it crashed.

The same vehicle is also suspected in a fuel drive-off at Hatton Vale, police said.

Police had been tracking the vehicle via Polair, however there was no suggestion of a pursuit taking place when the crash happened.

Investigations are continuing.

cunningham hwy ipswich crime traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Ipswich's coach of the year aims in 'right direction'

        premium_icon Why Ipswich's coach of the year aims in 'right direction'

        Shooting History-making Ipswich mentor Rob Rush extends his sporting career.

        • 7th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Church fined $450k for tragic death of teenager

        premium_icon Church fined $450k for tragic death of teenager

        Crime It had not provided information to its volunteers, nor any training.

        Girl, 3, found dead on rural property at Cambooya

        premium_icon Girl, 3, found dead on rural property at Cambooya

        News A YOUNG girl has died in what police have described as suspicious circumstances at...