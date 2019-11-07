Three suspects in custody following stolen car crash

POLICE have arrested three male suspects following a crash involving a stolen car at Ripley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ripley Rd exit of the Cunningham Hwy about 11.15am after a vehicle crashed at speed.

Initial reports suggested one of the suspects attempted to flee on foot. Police said he was later apprehended.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Police said the vehicle was initially reported stolen from Deagon in Brisbane's north, before travelling to Toowoomba, then to Ipswich, Logan and back to Ipswich again, before it crashed.

The same vehicle is also suspected in a fuel drive-off at Hatton Vale, police said.

Police had been tracking the vehicle via Polair, however there was no suggestion of a pursuit taking place when the crash happened.

Investigations are continuing.