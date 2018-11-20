Three students treated for burns from hot sand

Mackay Harbour lifeguard Lisa Crathorne managing one of the sprinklers at the beach.

HOT sand is emerging as a sizzling safety hazard on many Mackay beaches and experts are warning beach-goers to use their common sense.

Walking over the hot sand proved to be an issue for many school leavers last Friday with reports of students receiving treatment for blisters at Mackay Harbour Beach.

Three Grade 12 students required first aid treatment for blisters that had busted after returning from the surf as students gathered to celebrate their graduation.

Summer is almost here and lifeguards throughout the region are asking those travelling to the beach to put the protection of their feet first.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Mackay lifeguard Hannah Ridland is warning people to keep their shoes on if the sand is too hot.

"There were many complaints about the hot sand on Friday, it was a typical hot summers day and there were many people running across the sand as it was far too hot," Ms Ridland said.

Lifeguards at Mackay Harbour Beach are using sprinklers to cool down extended sections of the entry points on the beach.

"We put the sprinkler out when there is enough complaints, obviously we won't use it if it doesn't need to be there because we don't want to be wasting water," Ms Ridland said.

"As we go into summer, we will be using the sprinkler much more".

Ms Ridland said there the club was conscious about water usage and wanted to find a financially feasible solution to the hot sand problem.

"We've had discussions with councillors about putting some sort of eco-friendly matting down so that it's not constant on the water usage. This is something we need to investigate further as we have not done enough research," she said.

Councillor and Eimeo lifeguard Ross Gee said the beach at Mackay Harbour had grown in size since the Marina's construction and that the long distance across the sand was an issue on hot days.

"Often you see kids stranded on the sand when they race ahead of their parents, that's when trouble occurs," Cr Gee said.

"The Mackay Harbour Beach has a particularly long stretch of sand compared to other beaches in the region, so it's important people acknowledge this and use their common sense".

Cr Gee said there were several counter measures that could be implemented to improve the safety of people on the beach this summer.

"We've discussed using mats at the entry points of the beach, we could put a bore behind the sand dunes to help with the water supply as well, there are many ideas being thrown around".