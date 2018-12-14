Three-storey shopping village approved for Ipswich suburb

BUILD: An artist's impression of the Tivoli Shopping Village, which was granted a development permit by Ipswich City Council.

A THREE-storey shopping village slated for Tivoli has raised concerns among a local business owner, who fears she will be smothered by the big development.

A development permit for a 900sqm shopping centre with 50 onsite carparks has been approved by Ipswich City Council.

The centre will be built at 2 and 2a Mount Crosby Rd, a site zoned as a "character area”.

According to the development application, the heritage property occupying the site would be retained.

"The site has a pre-1946 building on site that has been significantly altered over time,” it said.

"It is proposed to remove the post-1946 additions to the building and relocate it on site towards the Mount Crosby Rd frontage.

"The building will have the appearance of a single character building from the road frontage, and will be integrated with the development.”

Access to the village will be off Mount Crosby Rd.

Construction of the shopping village has divided neighbours.

Several who spoke to the QT expressed their disappointment at the increase in noise and light from the development.

Hong Falkenhagen owns the building which houses Tivoli Hill Convenience Store.

It is located next door to the approved village.

In a submission against the development application, Ms Falkenhagen pleaded with the council to reject the application.

"Our property has a shop business which is a local favourite and has become part of the history of Tivoli, North Ipswich,” she said.

"Having a shopping centre right next door in competition to our little corner store would destroy the business.”

It would break our hearts if Ipswich City Council approves this permit as it would render this corner store redundant.”

The village will be comprised of single-storey buildings fronting Mount Crosby Rd and a three-storey component in the centre of the site.

Seven tenancies will be provided within the centre, designed to provide convenient shopping facilities to the surrounding residential area.