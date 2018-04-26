Three-storey, $1 million Orion Lagoon playground to be built

Photos View Photo Gallery

A $1 MILLION children's play area with climbing ropes, slides and swings will be built next to Orion Lagoon at Springfield. The three-storey playground will be built on Ipswich City Council-owned land at 130 Southern Cross Circuit. The council will enter into a five-year agreement with Mirvac, owners of Springfield Central, to lease the site for $1 per annum. In exchange, Mirvac will cover the cost of installing the play equipment, believed to be worth about $1 million. In a report provided to councillors this week, it was recommended the council agree to the playground, with no immediate use planned for the vacant site. "Given the high profile location, Mirvac has approached council to replace the existing playground equipment with a highly interactive children's' soft and hard playground equipment," the report read. "It is anticipated that the addition of this playground equipment will be well received by the community and heavily utilised." Councillor Cheryl Bromage was concerned about children running across the road between Orion Lagoon and the proposed playground. The road, which has a speed limit of 40km/h, will be monitored for increased pedestrian traffic.