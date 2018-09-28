Three single-vehicle crashes in two hours

EMERGENCY services were called to three separate single vehicle traffic crashes in Ipswich and Scenic Rim overnight.

A male patient in his 40s was taken to Ipswich Hospital stable with neck, chest and arm injuries after a vehicle hit a pole on Redbank Plains Rd and Greenwood Village Rd at Redbank at 10.10pm.

An hour before that, a vehicle crashed into a tree on Brisbane Rd and Barrett St at East Ipswich.

A man in his 30s declined QAS assistance.

Earlier in the evening, a man in his 80s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle traffic crash on Boonah Rathdowney Rd at 8.02pm.