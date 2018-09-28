Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three single-vehicle crashes in two hours

Emma Clarke
by
28th Sep 2018 8:33 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to three separate single vehicle traffic crashes in Ipswich and Scenic Rim overnight.

A male patient in his 40s was taken to Ipswich Hospital stable with neck, chest and arm injuries after a vehicle hit a pole on Redbank Plains Rd and Greenwood Village Rd at Redbank at 10.10pm.

An hour before that, a vehicle crashed into a tree on Brisbane Rd and Barrett St at East Ipswich.

A man in his 30s declined QAS assistance.

Earlier in the evening, a man in his 80s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle traffic crash on Boonah Rathdowney Rd at 8.02pm.

Related Items

east ipswich maroon qas redbank traffic crash. ipswich hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Click and collect shopping now on offer at city Coles

    premium_icon Click and collect shopping now on offer at city Coles

    News Residents and neighbouring suburbs can now shop for their groceries online and collect them from a designated carpark.

    • 28th Sep 2018 10:10 AM
    Locals petition against waste-to-energy plant

    Locals petition against waste-to-energy plant

    News Local academic lodges petition objecting to the Remondis incinerator

    • 28th Sep 2018 10:02 AM
    REVEALED: The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up is here

    REVEALED: The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up is here

    News FIND out which country music superstars are heading down under.

    Teen fugitives run down cop in hit-and-run horror

    premium_icon Teen fugitives run down cop in hit-and-run horror

    Crime A YOUNG policeman is fighting for life after a high-speed hit-and-run involving...

    Local Partners