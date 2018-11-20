Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo: Surf life savers were called to rescue three Schoolies after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage.
File photo: Surf life savers were called to rescue three Schoolies after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage. Contributed
News

Three rescued after Schoolies adventure goes wrong

Ashley Carter
by
20th Nov 2018 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM

THREE Schoolies have been rescued by surf life savers this afternoon after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesperson said the Schoolies had tried to swim across from Happy Valley to Bribie Island.

They were rescued by Kings Beach life savers after they started to struggle halfway across the passage.

The Brisbane graduates were sober and well-behaved, according to life savers.

"It's a great reminder to put safety first, to look out for your mates and to chat to surf life savers if you're unsure about conditions," the SLSQ spokesperson said.

Paramedics were not called to the incident and no further treatment was required.

caloundra editors picks happy valley schoolies surf life savers surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Wheelie' good start to freedom for St Eddie's graduates

    premium_icon 'Wheelie' good start to freedom for St Eddie's graduates

    News Students ride off into their futures

    • 20th Nov 2018 2:36 PM
    REVEALED: How much Ipswich rule breakers owe SPER

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much Ipswich rule breakers owe SPER

    Crime A staggering number of residents owe thousands

    What needs to change in Ipswich's manufacturing industry

    premium_icon What needs to change in Ipswich's manufacturing industry

    Politics Report puts spotlight on need for new workers, up-skilling staff

    Promise to build $1m veterans centre in Ipswich

    premium_icon Promise to build $1m veterans centre in Ipswich

    Politics The centre will provide a location for veterans to access services

    Local Partners