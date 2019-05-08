Rebels bikies arrested over brutal home invasion and kidnapping

Items including Rebels gang colours, two Harley Davidsons, a car and a gun were seized

THREE Rebels motorcycle gang members and an associate have been arrested over a brutal home invasion in the NSW Hunter Region nearly a year ago and a separate kidnapping.

Police allege the men broke into a Cessnock home on May 30 last year and assaulted a 24-year-old man, leaving him with serious head and ear injuries.

Police allege the men broke into a Cessnock home.



The arrests came after police stopped a car at Cessnock on March 10, which had five male passengers, with one - a 22-year-old - allegedly having been assaulted by the others.

After police investigations the four were arrested on Tuesday and items including Rebels gang colours, two Harley Davidsons, a car and a gun were seized following property searches at Cessnock, Edgeworth and Swansea.

The men, aged 24, 25, 27, and 37, have been charged with offences including break and enter, inflict bodily harm, detain a person and participate in a criminal group.

The 27-year-old and 37-year-old are due to face the Belmont Local Court on Wednesday while the 24-year-old will face the Cessnock Local Court.

The 25-year- old is due in the Cessnock Local Court on July 10.