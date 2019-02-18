Three popular businesses gone this month

Lucy, 4, Stella 7, and Liam French, 5, try out Ninja Central when it first opens with the help of Shane Elisara.

Lucy, 4, Stella 7, and Liam French, 5, try out Ninja Central when it first opens with the help of Shane Elisara. Carly Morrissey

JOURNEY'S Kitchen and Bar is the third small business to close in Springfield this month.

On February 7, new restaurant at Orion Springfield Central, Fired up Pizza and Pasta closed its doors and on February 10 Ninja Central shut up shop.

And today Journey's Kitchen and Cafe announced they had closed.

When Ninja Central first opened the response to the business was massive.

Terrain Training founder and director Shane Elisara said the reason behind the Ninja Central closure was people had stopped using the facility.

"We didn't have the popularity continue,” Mr Elisara said.

Ninja Central at Orion was Mr Elisara's first semi-permanent location for the Ninja Warrior style obstacle course.

"It's sad to see it go, a lot of people sent us well wishes, sadness and disappointment.

"The first eight months were crazy. If we came back in six months or 12 months it would be all the rage again.”

Mr Elisara said it was hard to make the decision a few months short of one year at Springfield, but Terrain Training would still be running pop up events during school holidays and at major events.

They also have a private facility at Nerang that people can book for private functions.

Ninja Central announced the closure on Facebook earlier this month.

"We would love to say thanks to everyone for your support,” the operators of Ninja Central posted.

"Ninja Central will officially be closing its doors Sunday February 10th at 3pm.

"We've come to the end of our amazing contract at Springfield Orion shopping centre and we are very grateful for the opportunity.”

Days later Fired up Pizza and Pasta operators posted that they would close.

"It is with a heavy heart that we post this. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fired Up Pizza & Pasta will no longer be trading as of 7th Feb.

"We want to thank all our amazing customers and supporters. It took a lot of determination and hard work and we are proud of what we accomplished. Your support, kind reviews and loyalty made it all worthwhile.

"We will miss you all.”