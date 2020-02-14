Menu
Three taken to hospital after bizarre series of events

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Feb 2020 9:01 AM
THREE people were taken to hospital after two separate incidents involving cars hitting pedestrians in the Ipswich CBD this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a bike rider was hit by a car on the corner of Brisbane St and Marsden Pde about 6am.

The rider then left the scene and as the driver of the car and another pedestrian stood on the road discussing what happened, they were then hit by another car.

All three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, one with a head injury.

