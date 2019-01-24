Three injured in horrific dog attack

Police arrived to find a man with several bites. Picture: ABC

Police arrived to find a man with several bites. Picture: ABC

TWO dogs have gone on a rampage which has left three people - including a mother and her young daughter - with serious injuries in Sydney's west this afternoon.

A 40-year-old man went into cardiac arrest after being bitten several times on his face, ears, chest and abdomen at a home on Vincennes Avenue at Tregear at about 1pm.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were also bitten by the dogs and are also being taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the girl was bitten on the back, while her mother was bitten on the forearm.

They are both in a stable condition.

It's understood the man - who was not the owner of the dogs - was staying at the house and was being visited by the mum and daughter.

ABC reports that the woman and girl were attacked by the dogs and the man was injured while trying to protect them. It also reports that the dogs were Staffordshire bull terriers.

NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Jordan Emery told 2GB's Ben Fordham the man "sustained very significant injuries".

"His injuries were very extensive and there was a significant amount of blood loss as a result of the incident," Mr Emery said.

"We sent a whole range of resources including a number of intensive care paramedics, the Careflight helicopter and an ambulance inspector".

The RSPCA attended the scene and the dogs have been locked away.

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command are investigating.

