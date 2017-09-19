32°
Three people injured after car collided with pole

THREE people were injured when a car hit a pole at Deebing Heights on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash Lakeview Drive and Pisasale Drive at 6.43pm.

Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital.
 

Topics:  deebing heights ipswich ipswich crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
