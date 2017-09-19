Three people injured after car collided with pole

THREE people were injured when a car hit a pole at Deebing Heights on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash Lakeview Drive and Pisasale Drive at 6.43pm.
Three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital.
