Three people being assessed at scene of two car, truck crash

THREE people are being assessed at the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a truck on the Warrego Highway.

Emergency services responded to the crash, which occurred at about 4.45pm in Karalee on the westbound lanes just before the Mount Crosby turn-off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one lane was closed with some oil on the road being cleaned up.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people from one of the cars were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

She said any injury was likely to be minor with all those involved walking and talking normally.

The driver of each of the other two vehicles declined treatment.