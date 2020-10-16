Three patients hospitalised after multiple crashes
THREE patients have suffered injuries following three separate crashes in the Ipswich region during the past 12 hours.
A woman in her 60s was rushed to Ipswich Hospital after she was involved in a crash on Rosewood Laidley Lane, Lanefield.
Her car collided with a pole at 2.24am.
Paramedics assessed the patient at the scene, transporting her to hospital in a stable condition.
At 5.55am, paramedics arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Brightview Road and Pagels Road intersection, Brightview.
A male patient suffered neck and hand injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Three ambulance crews were called to a third crash, which took place in Mount Tarampa at 8.07pm last night.
A male patient who suffered a head laceration was rushed to Ipswich Hospital.
He was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Coominya Connection Road and Mount Tarampa Road and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
