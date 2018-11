CRASH: Three patients were assessed after an early morning crash in Laidley.

CRASH: Three patients were assessed after an early morning crash in Laidley. David Nielsen

THREE patients were assessed by paramedics at Laidley this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The Queensalnd Ambulance Service confirmed two females in their 20s and a male in his 30s were all in stable conditions after the incident which occured on Whites Road and Patrick St at about 5.40am

The three patients were assessed at the scene but no transport was required.