Three of the best: Rangers teams in mix for more glory

An Ipswich Rangers player tries to set up an attacking burst during the latest Barber Cup rugby match against Brisbane Irish at Woodend Park. Picture: Gary Reid

PLAYERS in the undefeated Ipswich Rangers Normanby Cup team can enjoy a weekend off before their quest for grand final glory in this year's Queensland Suburban Rugby Union competition.

They completed a terrific run of performances with a 31-8 win over Brisbane Irish at Woodend Park on Friday night.

Rangers can advance directly to the grand final if they beat Logan at Redlands in a fortnight.

Rangers club president Rohan McPhail was thrilled for the team, especially given it comprises so many local footballers.

The team is hoping to host a grand final at Woodend Park next month.

"No one has really challenged them all year and they are a bunch of local Ipswich blokes who have come back to the club,'' McPhail said.

The team was formed for Rangers 50th anniversary in 2018.

However, it's not only the Normanby Cup combination waving the flag proudly for Rangers.

Just days after three junior teams won their grand finals, Rangers' Barber Cup and women's sides are also well in finals contention.

The Barber Cup side ran into some strife in their latest 38-7 loss to Brisbane Irish on Saturday. They had to play a man short for the second half and had another player sin-binned for an indiscretion.

However, the Rangers side still finished fourth, setting up a knockout final against Springfield at Redlands next Saturday.

"We were down a few troops yesterday so we started the bench with only two or three players on it and then a red card just before halftime didn't help,'' he said.

While the Barber Cup players regroup, the Rangers women can also celebrate a tremendous season.

Under the astute guidance of Queensland Suburban team coach Niccy Muller, the Rangers women nearly achieved a miracle in their latest 82-5 win over Brisbane Irish.

Rangers fell a couple of points short of securing top spot on for and against averages.

However, they head to Redlands to tackle Logan in next Saturday's qualifying final.

A win there will lift Rangers into the grand final. If they lose, Rangers receive a second chance.

McPhail praised Muller for doing a fantastic job in the second season the Rangers women have played in a Queensland Suburban series.

"She has brought in a lot of talent to the club,'' McPhail said.

With players from the Ipswich region returning after their inaugural season, the Rangers women have gone from strength to strength.

That has boosted the club's rugby profile with a number of Ipswich-based players from past years returning to the Barber Cup and Normanby Cup sides.

"A lot of them have played there for seven or eight years,'' McPhail said.

The Rangers senior teams are hoping to build on the success of the club's under 12, under 13 and under 14 sides which recently completed a terrific trifecta of grand final glory.

Given the considerable uncertainty in all football codes this season, McPhail was clearly a happy president working with players and officials at a proud Ipswich club.