Three of the best hatchbacks compared

SUVs have replaced hatchbacks as the default purchase for Aussie car shoppers, but that doesn't mean they're better value for money.

Savvy buyers willing to swim against the tide and buy a hatch will be rewarded with a superior driving experience and more goodies for their spend.

Skoda's all-new Scala is a great example. It's keenly priced, well equipped and fun to drive. We've put it to the test against the perennially popular Mazda3 and Hyundai i30

The Skoda Scala goes up against two of the best selling hatches in Australia. Picture: Thomas Wielecki.

SKODA SCALA LAUNCH EDITION

Skoda's range-topping Scala Launch Edition is sharply priced at just $36,990 drive-away.

The list of standard equipment includes luxury items such as heated front and rear leather and suede seats, a premium sound system and a sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Build quality is top notch with high quality materials throughout and a hi-tech look, thanks to a large centre touchscreen paired with an even larger digital display in front of the driver.

The Skoda is sharply priced. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

Wireless charging complements cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All safety bases are covered with auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping assistance among other items.

Rear seat passengers are pampered with two rear vents and a pair of USB-C power-points. Rear head and legroom are class leading, comfortably accommodating a tall adult.

The cabin is dripping in tech and luxury features. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

A 467L boot is bigger than most similarly priced SUVs and the Skoda is the only one here with an auto tailgate.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making 110kW and 250Nm, paired to a seven speed dual-clutch auto.

While it's down on power in this company, the Skoda doesn't lag behind in the performance stakes thanks to a wealth of low-down torque and the quick-shifting auto.

Well sorted suspension and direct, light steering make tackling country back roads a delight.

The Scala’s turbo engine is thrifty. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

Skoda claims the Scala drinks just 5.5L/100km, but it requires pricier premium unleaded.

The Scala matches the others here with a five-year/unlimited km warranty.

Servicing is expensive at $2447 over five years, but if you prepay it comes down to $1400.

HYUNDAI I30 N-LINE PREMIUM

Hyundai's i30 N-Line is priced from about $40,000 drive-away and brings a swag of goodies including heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and wireless phone charging.

Sporty touches include red stitching on the dash, seats and seatbelts. The attention to detail and material quality in the cabin isn't up to the standard set by its rivals, though.

The Hyundai is the sportiest of the bunch.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen is the biggest in this test but looks bolted on rather than integrated into the design of the dash.

The digital driver display isn't as big and impressive as the Skoda's either.

Entertainment is taken care of with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio and a seven-speaker stereo.

Safety gear includes auto emergency breaking, lane-keep assist and radar cruise, but there's no rear cross-traffic alert or blind-spot detection.

The cabin feels a little dated compared to others. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

Back seat passengers have two rear air vents but no USB plugs. Space is above average for this class, as is its 395L boot capacity.

Its 1.6-litre turbo engine is a potent unit, making 150kW and 265Nm, which almost elevates it to hot-hatch status. A slick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch auto adds to the performance edge.

Loads of grunt available low in the rev range means brisk acceleration off the mark and leisurely cruising on the highway.

Stiff suspension and excellent Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres give the N-Line outstanding grip through corners, making it the most engaging drive in this group.

The Hyundai has a decent amount of boot space. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

Heavy, unevenly weighted steering dulls the driving experience somewhat, though.

The i30 is the heaviest here, weighing roughly 100kg more than the Skoda, and that results in an above-average thirst of 7.1L/100km.

It wins some points back for only needing regular unleaded. Servicing is also cheap at $1495 over five years.

MAZDA3 ASTINA

Mazda's svelte 3 hatch in G25 Astina trim is the most expensive here at about $42,300 drive-away.

For the extra spend, there's a classy cabin with plush leather and glossy, high-quality finishes throughout.

Heated front seats are firm but supportive and it is the only one here with a heated steering wheel.

The Mazda is a handsome machine. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

The long and thin 8.8-inch display looks a little dated by modern standards, where size matters.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard but there's no wireless phone charging, which is a disappointment at this price level.

Safety is comprehensive, surpassing the Skoda by adding auto braking in reverse, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display that displays blind-spot warnings and the prevailing speed limit.

Rear-seat space is compromised by the svelte silhouette of the Mazda.

The high, narrow rear windows could make kids feel claustrophobic, while head and leg room is tight. Boot space is pretty stingy, too, at just 295 litres.

There are two rear air vents but no power outlets.

The interior fit-out is a step above the competition. Picture: Thomas Wielecki

Mazda's non-turbo 2.5-litre petrol unit makes 139kW and 252Nm and is matched to a conventional six-speed auto.

The transmission works well to find the engine's sweet spot, but it can feel a little coarse under heavy acceleration as it revs high to find its power reserves.

Steering is light and accurate and the Mazda is a joy to drive, feeling composed over bumps and planted through corners.

Fuel use is respectable at 6.6L/100km and it only needs regular petrol. Servicing is reasonable at $1700 over five years.

VERDICT

The Hyundai is the sportiest of the group but a cheaper looking cabin holds it back. The Mazda is well presented but compromised for space. That leaves the Skoda as our winner, thanks to its outstanding value and spritely drive

The Skoda is well priced, a great drive and packed with standard equipment. Photos by Thomas Wielecki

SKODA SCALA LE VITALS

Price: $36,990 drive-away

Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cyl, 110kW/250Nm

Warranty/servicing: 5 years/unlimited km, $1400 over five years

Safety: Seven airbags, auto emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping, radar cruise

Thirst: 5.5L/100km

Spare: Space saver

Cargo: 467L

HYUNDAI i30 N-LINE PREMIUM VITALS

Price: About $40,000 drive-away

Engine: 1.6-litre, 4-cyl, 150kW/265Nm

Warranty/servicing: Five years/unlimited km, $1495 over five years

Safety: Seven airbags, auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist, radar cruise, driver fatigue alert

Thirst: 7.1L/100km

Spare: Space saver

Cargo: 395L

MAZDA3 G25 ASTINA VITALS

Price: About $42,300 drive-away

Engine: 2.5-litre, 4-cyl, 139kW/252Nm

Warranty/servicing: Five years/unlimited km, $1700 over five years

Safety: Seven airbags, auto emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert with braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot alert, radar cruise

Thirst: 6.6L/100km

Spare: Space saver

Cargo: 295L

Originally published as Three of the best hatchbacks compared