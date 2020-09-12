Menu
Nurses wear protective gear as they screen patients outside Ipswich Hospital, west of Brisbane. . Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
News

Three new virus cases linked to West Moreton

Paige Ashby
12th Sep 2020 1:05 PM
QUEENSLAND has recorded three new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,149.

All three new cases are from the West Moreton region and are close contacts of previous cases.

One historic case has been added to the total.

The new cases take the total number of active cases to 31, 13 people remain in hospital.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said they were all in quarantine, where they tested positive.

“If you’re out and about this weekend please leave your details and mask up if you can’t social distance,” he said

Ipswich Queensland Times

