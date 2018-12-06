Three new retailers coming to Ipswich

Sam Ghoussain, manager of hfresh.com.au, which is one of the new stores to open at Redbank Plaza.

THREE new retailers have opened their doors in Ipswich, just in time for Christmas.

A restaurant chain from Sydney, a fruit shop delivering produce from local growers and a mechanic which will service your car while you shop are among the new tenants at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Visitors now have more choice when it comes to shopping around, with each business offering something unique.

Rashays Redbank is the centre's newest restaurant, serving up a wide variety of meals including breakfast dishes, as well as lunch and dinner options such as pizza, steaks, burgers, seafood and more.

The restaurant chain has operated in Sydney and the surrounding region for two decades. Now, they have expanded into Queensland.

Rashays Redbank is their second restaurant to open in the state, after the first opened in the Brisbane suburb of Toombul.

Their love affair with Ipswich continues though, with Rashays set to open their third premise at Riverlink.

Cordell Richardson

Rashays Redbank shift manager Rebecca Maden said they had received lots of feedback from diners.

"People say to us they love how good the food is and how big the servings are," she said.

"I do really like how modern and nice the restaurant is. We also have an outdoor dining area."

Located opposite the cinemas, they open at 9am and close at 10pm.

Hungry patrons can also grab takeaway orders and they will be offering Uber Eats in the near future.

Located on the other side of the complex is the centre's new dedicated fruit shop, hfresh.com.au.

Manager Sam Ghoussain said all of their produce is sourced locally.

"We get our fresh fruit and vegetables from Rocklea Market, as well as directly from a number of local growers," he said.

Mr Ghoussain, who has worked at the Rocklea Markets and "in the fruit game for 35 years", said he and his family were "pleased to deliver good quality fruit and vegetables to Ipswich residents".

"A lot of people were saying they wanted a dedicated fruit shop, other than what you get at Coles and Woolies," he said.

"We are here to source and deliver the freshest fruit and vegetables.

"We are open until 9pm every night, except for Sunday, and very soon we will be launching our website where shoppers can purchase fresh produce online."

Cordell Richardson

While you are inside the shopping complex, mechanic Shane Plumridge and his team are working in their new Ultra Tune workshop. This is not the only business Mr Plumridge owns and operates in the western corridor. He also oversees Ultra Tune Yamanto and Mt Ommaney.

"I thought opening here at Redbank Plaza would compliment our other businesses in the region," he said.

"People really like how they can drop their car off, go and do their shopping, and it will be ready for them when they are finished."

The new businesses were also good for the local economy, with roughly 20 jobs created