Three new flavours inspired by 'grit of Ipswich Supercars'

Ungermann Brothers head chef Lauren Bishop with three black ice creams in secret flavours launched in conjunction with the Ipswich SuperSprint. Rob Williams

A SPECIAL black ice cream inspired by the grit of Queensland Raceway is on offer this weekend for Supercars fans.

Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour will serve "V8 SuperSprint Grease Car Range” ice cream for a limited time.

The black ice cream is available in the three surprise flavours of black sesame seed, liquorice and smoked vanilla.

Head chef Lauren Bishop said the grease range would challenge people's tastebuds.

"We wanted to be a part of the community and get involved with the Supercars event this weekend,” she said.

Just 10litres of each flavour is available, so residents should get in quick.

Ungermann Brothers is one of several Ipswich eateries getting into the Supercars spirit by offering the flavours of motorsport off-track this weekend.

Pizzeria La Prima

Race into lunch at Pizzeria La Prima and enjoy its SuperSprint special, the "V8 Super Deal”.

They'll plate up any pizza of your choice with a can of drink for just $15.

Two Butchers

The crew at Two Butchers has got your meats needs sorted for a trackside BBQ.

Be sure to look out for their Supercars-shaped pastry... because there's not enough cars in one weekend to drool over already.

Retro Diner

Shift the gears back a notch and travel back in time at Retro Diner.

Change up the classic burger and shake combo with the SuperSprint exclusive "Sprinter High Tea” to excite and delight the entire family.

Pumpyard Bar and Brewery

Slam on the brakes, did you say hot wings and martinis?

Pumpyard Bar and Brewery will serve up flaming hot wings that you can wash down with its exclusive burnout Martini.

Indian Mehfil

Once the day has wrapped up, sprint over to Indian Mehfil for dinner for the V8 Supercars Lamb Shank. This is the perfect spot for a post-SuperSprint debrief session to look back on the day and place your bets on which driver will take the win.