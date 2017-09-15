26°
Three 'new' faces on veteran council team

Helen Spelitis
by

FOR almost 20-years the people living in Ipswich's central areas have had the same representation.

Councillor Andrew Antoniolli, elected mayor at last month's by-election, has held the division since 2000.

His election marked the beginning of an era where the same team of Ipswich councillors were undefeated.

The only changing of the guard came about through retirement and in 2016 two new councillors joined the ranks; Kerry Silver and Kylie Stoneman.

After October 7, there will be another new face sitting around the council table along with the old ones.

More than 1000 extra people have registered to vote in Division 7 since the 2016 council elections bringing the total to 12,409 voters.

When he was appointed mayor, Cr Antoniolli offered some advice to those wanting to represent the region.

He said his successful successor must have strong, proven ties to the community.

"It's essential, particularly in Division 7, that whoever runs needs to show that they have a heart for community and have worked in the community," Cr Antoniolli said last month.

"If they haven't all their other experience will amount to very little. You really do need to have that relationship with community."

Many of the candidates have identified themselves as long-term friends of Cr Antoniolli and some also helped on his campaign.

David Martin donated about $3000 to Cr Antoniolli's campaign and said he did so "as a friend".

Michael McInnes has hired the same campaign manager Cr Antoniolli used in his winning mayoral campaign.

Mr McInnes has also taken over the space above Walker's Real Estate at the corner of Chermside and Brisbane Rds that Cr Antoniolli used during his campaign. The new mayor has not publicly endorsed any of the candidates.

